

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for fiscal year 2018 increased by 15.2% to 811.0 million euros (according to IFRS 15) from 704.0 million euros last year. The prior-year figure reported according to IAS 18 basis.



Adjusted for these special items, earnings per share fell from 2.02 euros to 1.96 euros. This was due to the first full-year effect of minority interests resulting from the approx. 33% stake of Warburg Pincus in the Business Applications segment and the approx. 27% stake of minority shareholders in 1&1 Drillisch AG, and thus in the Consumer Access segment. In addition, there were increased PPA writedowns relating mainly to the Strato and Drillisch takeovers in 2017, as well as to the acquisition of Versatel. Without consideration of these PPA writedowns, earnings per share rose by 6.0% from 2.34 euros in 2017 to 2.48 euros in 2018.



Consolidated sales grew by 22.0% to 5.13 billion euros (acc. to IFRS 15) in the fiscal year 2018 from 4.206 billion euros (acc. to IAS 18) in the previous year. On a pro forma basis (including Strato and Drillisch for the whole of the previous year), sales rose by 10.1% to 5.130 billion euros (acc. to IFRS 15) from 4.66 billion euros (acc. to IAS 18) last year.



For the fiscal year 2019, the company's Management Board expects consolidated sales to grow by approx. 4% (2018: EUR 5.13 billion). An increase of approx. 8% is anticipated for EBITDA (2018: EUR 1.20 billion) or approx. 12% including effects from the initial application of IFRS 16.



