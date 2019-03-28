

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Thursday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after a steep drop in U.S. bond yields led to worries about a potential recession. Uncertainty over Brexit also dampened sentiment. In addition, a stronger safe-haven yen dragged down exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 381.34 points or 1.78 percent to 20,997.39, after touching a low of 20,976.16 earlier. Japanese stocks declined on Wednesday as many stocks traded ex-dividend.



The major exporters are notably lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 2 percent each, while Sony and Canon are lower by almost 2 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing almost 3 percent each. Among the major automakers, Toyota and Honda are losing more than 1 percent each.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are down more than 1 percent each. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S Holdings is losing almost 6 percent, while Chiyoda Corp., JGC Corp. and Fuji Electric are lower by more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday in choppy trading amid a notable drop by bond yields. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note ended the day at its lowest closing level since December of 2017. Bond yields have moved to the downside amid concerns about the economic outlook, with an inversion of the yield curve leading to worries about a potential recession.



The Dow edged down 32.14 points or 0.1 percent to 25,625.59, the Nasdaq slid 48.15 points or 0.6 percent to 7,643.38 and the S&P 500 fell 13.09 points or 0.5 percent to 2,805.37.



The major European markets showed a lack of direction before ending nearly flat on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index closed nearly unchanged.



Crude oil futures ended lower on Wednesday after official data from Energy Information Administration showed an unexpected increase in crude inventories last week. WTI crude for May ended down $0.53 or 0.9 percent at $59.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



