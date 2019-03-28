

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) said that its board has called the Annual General Meeting for May 31st, to approve the earnings corresponding to the fiscal year 2018, the company's best results of the past eight years.



The Board has approved a series of proposals that represent a new step forward in corporate governance best practices, by reducing the number of directors, increasing transparency, and adding to the presence of women and the role of independent directors in the company's governing body.



Furthermore, the Board will propose the re-election of directors Antonio Brufau, Josu Jon Imaz, José Manuel Loureda, John Robinson West, and Henri Philippe Reichstul.



It will also propose the appointment of Aránzazu Estefanía Larrañaga and María Teresa García-Milà Lloveras as Independent Outside Directors.



With these appointments, Repsol's Board of Directors exceeds the recommendation of the Good Governance Code of Listed Companies, made by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), to have at least 30% female directors by 2020.



In addition, the Board of Directors has agreed to appoint Mariano Marzo Carpio as Lead Independent Director.



The Board of Directors has also agreed to propose a gross shareholder remuneration equivalent to 0.525 euros per share, through the 'Repsol Flexible Dividend' program and as a substitute for the final dividend of the 2018 fiscal year. With this agreement, the total remuneration proposed by the Board for the fiscal year increases by 5.6% to the equivalent of 0.95 euros per share.



At the shareholders meeting, the Board will propose a reduction in share capital through buybacks of an amount equivalent to the shares to be issued in 2019 through the scrip dividend.



