sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,25 Euro		-0,15
-0,97 %
WKN: 876845 ISIN: ES0173516115 Ticker-Symbol: REP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
REPSOL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REPSOL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,295
15,346
27.03.
15,295
15,345
27.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REPSOL SA
REPSOL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REPSOL SA15,25-0,97 %