

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) announced a ban on praise, support and representation of white nationalism and white separatism on Facebook and Instagram, which it will start enforcing next week. It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on its services.



The social media giant also pledged to improve its ability to identify and block material from terrorist groups.



Facebook noted that it will start connecting people who search for terms associated with white supremacy to resources focused on helping people leave behind hate groups. People searching for these terms will be directed to Life After Hate, an organization founded by former violent extremists that provides crisis intervention, education, support groups and outreach.



Unfortunately, there will always be people who try to game systems to spread hate. itschallenge is to stay ahead by continuing to improve technologies, evolve our policies and work with experts who can bolster our own efforts. It is deeply committed and will share updates as this process moves forward, Facebook said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX