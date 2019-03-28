RedAwning Integrates with BeeRent

Property Managers Using BeeRent Now Have Direct Access to RedAwning's Industry-Leading Reservation and Marketing Services

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the world's largest collection of vacation properties, announced today that it has integrated with BeeRent BV, an Amsterdam-based company, a Complete Omnichannel Property Management Software for Property Managers & Property Owners.



This integration will provide property managers and owners using BeeRent with a seamless connection to RedAwning's robust suite of services including full-service reservations with payment processing and 24/7 guest support, data-led revenue and performance management, listing optimization, integrated Google advertising, and comprehensive digital and social internet marketing.

"We are excited to offer this new connection to our BeeRent network of property managers and homeowners," said BeeRent Founder and CEO, Silvana Cvek. "BeeRent platform is designed to maximize bookings and revenue and is perfect for clients who want to grow their business numbers without having to grow their expenses, making this new partnership with RedAwning a perfect match."

"RedAwning's value and power is in the hands-on marketing expertise we provide post-connectivity," said RedAwning Founder and CEO, Tim Choate. "We are not simply a channel connector or a channel manager, we are a powerful, full-service marketing engine focused on revenue and reservations and we are very excited to work with BeeRent users to grow their businesses."

RedAwning can support both key-level and rep-level properties to give maximum exposure needed for unit type and is the #1 supplier to the world's major online marketplaces. RedAwning's same store growth is twice the industry rate for growth.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the world's largest branded collection of vacation properties offering a comprehensive layer of solutions and support with every stay, including 24/7 guest and property manager support services, complete marketing, distribution, and reservations management solutions, digital solutions incorporating Google-integrated ads, and a full range of additional technology and service innovations. With over 100,000 unique properties in over 10,000 destinations, RedAwning has served over 550,000 travelers to date and continues to expand on being the broadest single point of access to the largest network in the world for alternative lodging. RedAwning is the leading supplier of vacation rentals to every major online travel booking website including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Flipkey/TripAdvisor, and Airbnb. RedAwning also operates a number of exclusive vacation property booking websites, including Perfect Places, VaycayHero, TravelPro Rentals, and RedAwning.com.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and managers and to drive new approaches that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, safer and better for all. The company is profitable, rapidly growing, and backed by Silversmith Capital Partners.

Since 2017, RedAwning has expanded its reach and services by acquiring Vaycayhero.com, PerfectPlaces.com, TravelProRentals.com, Leavetown Vacations, Jetstream by Leavetown and Blizzard Internet Marketing.

To browse the RedAwning Collection, please visit www.redawning.com

To learn more about RedAwning's Distribution Network visit www.redawninggroup.com

About BeeRent

Ideal for both Property Managers and Property Owners, BeeRent is one of the fastest growing channel managers and PMS systems in Europe. BeeRent's connection quality has been awarded, from the major sales channels, with a highest partnership status.

The BeeRent platform has been developed with three main focuses:

? Connect

A central database with the opportunity to connect its users between themselves, together, with the major sales channels, all in one place, helping each other to maximize sales, improve service quality, and increase income.

? Combine

The platform gives a complete freedom to automatically combine client's direct sales together with the sales from all other major channels.

? Control

One central calendar for all reservations / payments / notifications, completely automated, returning the control in the clients' hands, where it belongs!

For more information about BeeRent visit www.beerent.com

Michelle Dissel

press@redawning.com

