

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - Solar energy equipment supplier SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net loss was 175.5 million euros, compared to profit of 30.1 million euros last year.



Loss per share was 5.06 euros, compared to profit of 0.87 euro a year ago.



EBITDA amounted to negative 69.1 million euros, compared to positive EBITDA of 97.3 million euros last year. EBITDA margin was negative 9.1%, compared to positive 10.9% last year.



Sales fell to 760.9 million euros from 891.0 million euros a year ago, primarily due to the abrupt decline in the PV market in China, as a result of which Chinese providers increasingly advanced into international markets and caused enormous price pressure there.



SMA Solar sold inverters with an accumulated output of around 8.5 GW, same as last year.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company is anticipating sales of 160 million euros to 170 million euros, down from 182.5 million euros last year, and EBITDA between negative 5 million euros to breakeven EBITDA, compared to last year's positive 17.5 million euros.



Further, for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect EBITDA of between 20 million euros and 50 million euros and sales to increase to between 800 million euros and 880 million euros.



