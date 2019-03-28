THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO.596/2014

Arix Bioscience plc: Board changes

LONDON, 28 March 2019: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announced that Mark Breuer has been appointed to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Director with effect from 25thApril 2019. Upon appointment, Mark will become a member of the Audit Committee and of the Nomination Committee. Mark replaces Meghan FitzGerald, who will be stepping down from the Board, with effect from the 1stApril 2019.

Jonathan Peacock, Chairman of Arix,commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mark to the Board. He brings broad experience in global capital markets. His knowledge and track record in mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance will greatly support Arix as we continue to build value both in our portfolio companies and for our shareholders.

"On behalf of the Arix Board, I would like to thank Meg who has played an important role in supporting the Company's early development. We wish her well in her growing US endeavours."

Mark Breuer, commented: "Arix has built an impressive portfolio of innovative companies and I am excited to join the Arix Board. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build Arix and help deliver value for all stakeholders."

Mark is a highly experienced corporate financier and has operated at senior levels in the UK and abroad. He has worked in investment banking for thirty years, the last twenty of which have been for JP Morgan in London, where he held the position of Vice Chairman M&A and was a member of the Global Strategic Advisory Council. During his career, he has served in numerous client facing and management roles, delivering mergers and acquisitions and broader corporate finance advice to both domestic and international clients. Mark currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of DCC plc.

Mark is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, having qualified in 1987, and has a B.A. from Vassar College in the US.

