Capital for Colleagues plc - Half Yearly Investment Update
London, March 27
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment
28 March 2019
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')
HALF YEARLY INVESTMENT UPDATE
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce an investment update in respect of the six months ended 28 February 2019.
Key Statistics for the six months:
Portfolio comprised of 17 unquoted EOBs at the end of the six months (31 August 2018: 17)
Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP 7,419,833 (31 August 2018: GBP 6,816,878)
NAV per share increased by more than 8.8% to 48.05 pence (31 August 2018: 44.15 pence per share)
Material developments in the six months:
- A further loan of GBP 150,000 was made to TG Engineering Limited ('TGE'), to provide it with additional working capital. TGE operates from a 20,000 sq. ft factory in Ferndown, near Poole in Dorset, where it manufactures precision machined, extremely high tolerance, steel and aluminium components for use in the aerospace and scientific industries. Capital for Colleagues currently has a 35% equity interest in TGE and outstanding loans of GBP 775,000 to that company.
Commenting on the investment update, John Eckersley, Chief Executive of the Company, said:
"I am delighted to be able to report a robust investment performance as I pass my executive responsibilities to Alistair Currie. We have established a diverse and balanced portfolio for the Company, and I am confident that Capital for Colleagues and its shareholders will benefit as the portfolio matures and as we continue to expand our exposure to the exciting EOB sector".
Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.
UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS
As at 28 February 2019, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at GBP 7,213,715 and comprised 17 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:
|Industrials (value: GBP, 4,782,576; 66.30% of Portfolio)
|Construction and Materials
Civils Store Limited
Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited
Employee Owners Group Limited
Merkko Group Limited
TPS Investment Holdings Limited
Industrial Transportation
Place 2 Place Logistics Limited
|Support Services
Anthesis Consulting Group Limited
Cotswold Valves Limited
Hire and Supplies Limited
Office for Public Management Limited
Flow Control Company Limited
Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners Limited
Engineering
TG Engineering Limited
Media (value: GBP 443,619; 6.15% of Portfolio)
|Exhibition Centres
The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited
|Technology (value: GBP 1,987,520; 27.55% of Portfolio)
|Software & Computer Services
2C Services Limited
Bright Ascension Limited
Computer Application Services Limited
The loans and investments made by the Company to unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.
The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around GBP 77 million per annum and support approximately 625 jobs.
Total Unquoted Investments (including short term loans) as at 28 February 2019
Cost: GBP 5,519,626
Valuation (including capitalised costs): GBP 7,213,715
BASIS OF VALUATION
Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines. Nevertheless, as a matter of prudence, the Directors have provided for a general provision equivalent to 2 per cent. of the value of the unquoted investments for possible impairment. The Directors do not, however, believe that any general provision impairment is necessary in respect of any of the Company's current unquoted investments.
Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on an annual basis, as at the Company's year-end.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
