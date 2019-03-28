Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 19 million orders for port, cruise and PCTC equipment

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 MARCH 2019 AT 9 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received orders to provide linkspans, cruise access equipment and RoRo solutions for pure car truck carriers (PCTC) from Europe and Japan. The total order value is approximately EUR 19 million. The orders were booked into Cargotec's first quarter 2019 order intake, with delivery of the MacGregor equipment planned to start during the fourth quarter 2019 and completed during the second quarter 2022.

There has been a good demand throughout the first quarter 2019 for MacGregor's RoRo solutions. "Designing the systems in close collaboration with our customers, and having the right people and tools in place, has enabled us to secure these important orders," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com (mailto:magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com)

or

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com (mailto:robin.thuillier@macgregor.com)



MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.



Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com





