Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance 2018 Annual Report

Stockholm, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (the "Company") announces the publishing of its 2018 Annual Report.

The 2018 Annual Report is as of today available for download from the Company's website, www.vostokemergingfinance.com

The annual general meeting of shareholders will be held Tuesday May 21, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

This is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on March 28, 2019.

