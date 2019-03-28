COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: CCEP Lists on Main Market of London Stock Exchange

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS

LISTS ON THE MAIN MARKET OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON, 28 March 2019:

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler by revenue, generating sales last year of €11.5 billion and operating profit of €1.6 billion1, operating across 13 countries in Western Europe.

Today, at 08:00 GMT, the ordinary shares (the "Shares") in CCEP were admitted to trading on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange. As previously announced, the delisting of the Shares from Euronext London will occur from 29 March 2019 to ensure continuous admission to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA").

This does not change the Company's category of listing, which remains a standard listing under Chapter 14 of the UKLA's Listing Rules, and does not impact the listing of the Shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), Euronext Amsterdam or the Spanish stock exchanges (Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia). Investors will continue to be able to trade the Shares on all markets under the symbol CCEP, with the Shares being quoted and traded in Euro on London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchanges, and in USD on the NYSE.

Damian Gammell, CEO at CCEP, said:

"The formation of CCEP was always about a bigger and bolder vision beyond the merger. Three years on, we are building a sustainable company on three pillars: great beverages, great service and great people. We feel this is the perfect time to move our UK listing to London Stock Exchange. We have a solid track record and we operate in the large and growing Western European non-alcoholic ready to drink market, where we have a leading position with the world's best brands."

Nik Jhangiani, CFO at CCEP, said:

"We believe we have an attractive and exciting investment story, as we continue to expand our total beverage portfolio while strengthening core capabilities that will drive sustainable success. By joining Europe's leading stock exchange, we seek to increase visibility of our story alongside improving market access for investors, thereby enhancing liquidity."

Nikhil Rathi, CEO, London Stock Exchange plc & Director of International Development, LSEG2 , said:

"We are delighted to welcome Coca-Cola European Partners, the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler, to London Stock Exchange today. CCEP's decision to list on our Main Market to enhance liquidity and investor access further underlines our attraction as a global listing venue, offering companies access to the deepest pool of international investor capital."

Notes:

The ISIN code for the Shares is GB00BDCPN049.

1 Operating profit is stated on a comparable basis. Refer to our 2018 Integrated Report and Form 20F, issued on 14 March 2019, for a reconciliation of Operating profit as reported under IFRS to the equivalent comparable result.

2 London Stock Exchange Group

-Ends-

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

+44 20 7355 8406 Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

+44 7970 145 218

Claire Huff

+44 7528 251 033 Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

+44 7976 595 168

Nick Carter

+44 7976 595 275

About CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages and is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue.

Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish stock exchanges, currently trading under the symbol CCEP. For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

