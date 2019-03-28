

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net income climbed 27.9 percent to 68.9 million euros from last year's 53.8 million euros. Earnings per share grew 27.8 percent to 6.98 euros from 5.46 euros a year ago.



At 95.1 million euros, the operating result or EBIT achieved an increase of 33.3% over the previous year. The EBIT margin reached 14.4%, 2.2 percentage points over the previous year.



Sales increased in 2018 by 12.4% to 659.7 million euros from previous year's 587.0 million euros.



Order intake came to 677.2 million euros, up from 642.1 million euros last year.



Further, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to pay out a dividend of 2.30 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2019, up from 2 euros per share last year.



Looking ahead, the company noted that both sales and order intake in the first months of 2019 show a weakening compared to the strong previous year. The growth rate will therefore probably be lower than in the previous year. Due to the limited visibility of incoming orders of two to three months, the company said it will announce a sales and EBIT forecast range for 2019 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 23, 2019.



