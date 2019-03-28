NPROXX Presents New 700 Bar Hydrogen Tank to the Automotive Industry

NPROXX introduces an advanced Type 4 pressure vessel for use in automotive applications. The new lightweight product which reaches a gravimetric storage density of 6.4% will be on display for the first time on 1 to 5 April at the Hannover Messe.

JÜLICH, Germany and HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This development opens the door for NPROXX to design, manufacture and supply hydrogen storage for use in a wide range of automotive applications, from mid-sized cars such as saloons, estates, SUVs and related vehicles.

High storage density

NPROXX pressure vessels are especially well suited to use in the automotive industry because of their high gravimetric storage density of 6.4 %. Compared to similar products, NPROXX's 700 bar pressure vessel boasts a better storage-to-weight ratio, enabling automotive designers to plan and build the next generation of hydrogen vehicles with more fuel and less tank weight on board.

"Our hydrogen tanks are lighter than other competitive products on the market," comments

Dietmar Müller, Technical Director of NPROXX. "With four decades of experience in the series production of wound carbon fibre components, we are highly experienced in manufacturing reliable components in CFRP that achieve the same performance with less material usage and the same quality and performance. We have the process, knowledge and experience to deliver innovations that can build value and competitive advantage. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Germany are ideally suited to series manufacturing of hydrogen pressure vessels at high volume for use in the automotive industry."

Hannover Messe

NPROXX will be in Hall 27, stand D52/1 at the Hannover Messe.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842486/NPROXX_Automotive_Hydrogen_Tank.jpg)