Codebase Ventures Inc.: Pressland Taps Key Talent with Addition of Global Media Expert Dr. Stephen J.A. Ward and Award-Winning News Veteran Daniel Sieberg

Ward Appointed Public Editor; Sieberg Named Director of Media Partnerships Strengthening Content and Media Partnership Teams

VANCOUVER, BC, / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / Pressland ( pressland.com ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FSE: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF), today announced key additions to its leadership team with the appointments of renowned media ethicist Dr. Stephen J. A. Ward to Public Editor and news veteran Daniel Sieberg to Director of Media Partnerships.

Both Ward and Sieberg are respected industry veterans who will help develop Pressland's enterprise service for global media companies, social media networks and other third parties combating the spread of fake news and misinformation online.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), Pressland's proprietary technology analyzes around-the-clock global news output and publishes comprehensive, dynamic production data that can be used to identify misinformation before it spreads online.

In his role as Public Editor, Ward will be responsible for ensuring that Pressland's technology protects the privacy of media professionals as it fights fake news with disruptive data analysis. Sieberg joins the company as Director of Media Partnerships, a pivotal role that will connect Pressland with enterprise and commercial clients.

"Welcoming Dr. Ward and Sieberg is a huge win for Pressland," said Jeff Koyen, Codebase's Chief Strategy Officer. "Dr. Ward is a rock star whose expertise is unmatched. We're honored that he supports Pressland's mission to recapture the public's trust in media. Daniel is an equally important addition to the team. He's a global leader in media innovation and, with his help, we expect to accelerate our time-to-market."

Ward is an award-winning media ethicist, educator, consultant, lecturer and author, and the founding chair of the Ethics Committee of the Canadian Association of Journalists. He is honorary fellow at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; a distinguished lecturer of ethics at the University of British Columbia; and the founding director of the Center for Journalism Ethics at University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2014, he served as interim director of the international Organization of News Ombudsmen.

Sieberg is an Emmy-nominated and award-winning journalist whose work across four continents has appeared on BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg, ABC News' Nightline, MSNBC, NPR, PBS and other global media outlets. During six years at Google, he helped build the Google News Lab and Google for Media, and also served as the global head of training and development overseeing projects related to news partnerships. Most recently, he was a co-founder at Civil, the blockchain-based publishing platform.

"Adding these experts to Pressland's already-impressive roster of talent is a huge vote of confidence in the company's mission to fight fake news," said George Tsafalas, Codebase's CEO. "We see an enormous market opportunity in this space, and we're eager to launch the platform as soon as possible."

Pressland is led by Codebase's Koyen, a seasoned media executive, entrepreneur and technologist who has worked at Forbes, Dow Jones, Digiday, Travel + Leisure and Casper. The company is based in Brooklyn, NY.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540372/Pressland-Taps-Key-Talent-with-Addition-of-Global-Media-Expert-Dr-Stephen-JA-Ward-and-Award-Winning-News-Veteran-Daniel-Sieberg