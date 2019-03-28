

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) Thursday announced that it has been awarded a contract worth up to $37 million from General Dynamics Land Systems to provide the Auxiliary Cooling and Power System for the Abrams Program.



This system provides both auxiliary cooling and exportable power to the Tank with the main turbine engine shut down and supports a recent award from the US Government.



Meggitt said it has produced over 2,480 Thermal Management Systems for the Abrams Program which provide active cooling to Abrams upgraded electronics and crew.



Meggitt also supplies the heating, venting and air conditioning system for the General Dynamics Light Armoured Vehicle or LAV Program, in Canada.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX