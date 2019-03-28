Export Portal to Discuss Next Steps in Ever-Expanding eCommerce Space at UNCTAD eCommerce Week

Panel to highlight challenges SMEs Face With Counterfeit Products in Growing Global Digital Marketplace by Big Box eCommerce Behemoths

GENEVA, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the announcement in February 2019 that a major eCommerce platform is only now addressing their third-party counterfeit problems via a regulatory filing, CEO of Export Portal Ms. Ally Spinu will be speaking at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) event.

Ms. Spinu will discuss her platform's expanding role in providing an option in the B2B space for manufacturers and sellers looking to establish themselves above the fray of cheap imports and larger eCommerce companies that do not address the issue of fraudulent products clogging their warehouses.

"First-time or growing small and medium-sized companies will not get noticed on any platform when larger entities offer up cheaper lower quality items without regard to craftsmanship or even intellectual property," Ms. Spinu said. "A business, family, community, and a country's tax base lie in the balance when an SME is overwhelmed with the difficulty of entering new regional or global markets."

One of Ms. Spinu's sessions, Build an Inclusive Digital Economy with Local Business Communities, will focus on the challenges and opportunities associated with the evolving digital economy. "Not every small or medium-sized business naturally knows how to expand to new markets," Ms. Spinu said. "Export Portal is the source for verified and certified parties to streamline international B2B transactions."

She will also be participating in the Cyberlaw, Cybercrime, and Cybersecurity Roundtable and speaking at the Global Regulation of Digital Trade and eCommerce session. We look forward to meeting the professionals gathered from around the world to be a part of our network via our expert panel, EP+. With EP+, experts have the exclusive opportunity to make a difference for fledgling and aspiring SMEs all over the world and share their expertise with the people who truly need their help.

About Export Portal & CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.

