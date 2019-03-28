smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi asset, end-to-end trading solutions for the Sell and Buy sides, has been selected by Mizuho Bank Japan to deliver their next generation e-FX platform.

Mizuho required a proven end-to-end FX trading solution to strengthen their leading position via the addition of innovative functionality delivered with a quick time to market. Mizuho's core requirements included an advanced and open out-of-the-box solution allowing them an easy injection of their own intellectual property, advanced algos and AI, whilst supporting them in constantly assessing new technologies to obtain further improvements.

smartTrade's LiquidityFX platform has seen tremendous global growth and adoption in the past few years by providing low latency connectivity combined with sophisticated aggregation, execution, smart order routing, order management, distribution, analytics and risk management. By selecting the LiquidityFX solution, Mizuho Bank will centralise the aggregation process as well as optimising and internalising the management of their very significant FX flows. Not only will this generate considerable cost savings for Mizuho it will also create new opportunities for their clients.

Hiroaki Aoyama, Global Head of FX at Mizuho, commented: "We are pleased to announce that we have selected smartTrade's solution for developing our core e-FX distribution system. The e-FX sphere, today, undeniably plays more than a central role within Mizuho Bank, both internally and through client facing channels. We would like to strengthen our FX business by partnering up with smartTrade and utilizing their LiquidityFX platform.".

"After a thorough review process, we are very pleased that Mizuho has selected our LiquidityFX platform to support their e-FX growth. The combination of our low latency connectivity and execution stack combined with sophisticated pricing and distribution functionality will allow them to enhance their execution and risk management efficiency." said David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies.

