

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' producer confidence slowed in March, though marginally, after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer confidence index eased to 6.1 from 6.3 in February. The reading was 5.8 in January.



The average reading of twenty years is 1.0. The confidence index had peaked at 10.9 February 2018, while the lowest reading of minus 23.5 in February 2009, the CBS said.



Manufacturers were less positive in March about the expected activity and stocks of finished products, the CBS said. However, they were more optimistic about the order book levels.



Textile, clothing and leather companies were the most optimistic in March, while morale in the transport industry sunk to its lowest level since mid-2013.



