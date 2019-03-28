STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus has appointed Olle Lindkvist to the new position of Global Director of Human Resources to develop our expanding workforce and support our growth strategy.

With over 2,600 employees, Opus has expanded significantly over the past few years. Olle will focus on implementing a structured HR approach to support the company's strategy across our global operations.

He brings a strong track record of HR leadership and consultancy for growth companies, including international retailer Nilson Group and Swedavia, the Swedish Airport operator.

Opus CEO Lothar Geilen said: 'This appointment is an important step on our growth journey. I am confident Olle's international expertise in change management and employee development will be a great asset for us as we continue to expand. I welcome Olle to the Opus organization and look forward to working with him in the Group Management Team.'

Gothenburg, March 28, 2019

Opus Group AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Lothar Geilen

CEO

Tel: +46-31-748-34-00

E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Helene CarlsonDirector of Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsTel: +46 765 25 84 93E-mail:

helene.carlson@opus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/opus-group/r/new-hr-director-to-support-opus--global-expansion,c2774302

The following files are available for download: