Western Circle Limited is a technology data oriented lending company. We develop and integrate technologies to enable affordable loans online under the new FCA regulations. Our goal is to make online credit available safely to more people in the UK.
|Company:
|Western Circle Ltd
|Headquarters Address:
|
Office 8, 2a Highfield Avenue
|
London NW11 9ET
|United Kingdom
|Main Telephone:
|02037571933
|Website:
|
http://www.westerncircle.co.uk/
|Type of Organization:
|Private
|Industry:
|Finance
|Key Executives:
|CEO: Ofer Akerman
|Customer Service
|Contact:
|Kelly Richards
|Phone:
|02037571933
