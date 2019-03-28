

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - In a Letter to shareholders, Hermann Merkens, CEO of Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK), said the company has set the right course with its 'Aareal 2020' programme, and made significant progress again last year in the implementation process.



'Our earnings mix at Group level will continue to shift increasingly in favour of net commission income. Accordingly, Aareon's contribution will grow noticeably, as will the contribution of non-interest business in the Consulting/Services segment,' Hermann Merkens, CEO said.



Aareal Bank Group published its Annual Report 2018. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board proposed a dividend of 2.10 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 22 May 2019. This equates to a payout ratio of 82 percent, based on earnings per share excluding the positive non-recurring effect (negative goodwill) from the acquisition of DHB, the company noted.



