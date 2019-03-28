Macquarie has closed on funding for a third portion of a 340 MWh project in Southern California, and LADWP is planning 1.8 GW of batteries.Southern California has embraced solar perhaps more than anywhere else this side of Germany. The results have been dramatic; while California got around 14% of its power from solar in 2018, according to utility renewable portfolio standard filings, the portion is even higher in Southern California, All of this solar is exacerbating the duck curve, leading to lower mid-day power prices and steep ramps in the evening. And now the answer to this and other system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...