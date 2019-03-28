Quality management according to ISO 9001 and the advantages for small and medium-sized companies

COLOGNE, Germany, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they are medium-sized or small companies, they all benefit from aligning themselves with ISO 9001 quality management. With respect to today's cut-throat competition, quality is an important feature that enables companies to differentiate themselves from their competitors. A company that has a quality management system according to ISO 9001 also signals to partners and customers that the quality aspect plays an important role in its business processes. This creates trust and helps companies to achieve an advantage in invitations to tender and in planned cooperations - especially when they have an ISO 9001 certificate.

Quality management accompanies corporate strategy

However, the implementation and certification of a quality management system according to ISO 9001 not only have positive effects on the company's external image, but they also have an impact on the company itself. The management system supports the company's strategic orientation and the achievement of corporate goals. "ISO 9001:2015 requires more clearly than previous versions that the goals associated with quality management and the defined quality policy are in line with the strategic orientation of a company," explains Nikola Lerch, product manager for ISO 9001 at TUV Rheinland. Therefore, the quality management system should not be understood as a separate system, but as a tool that helps companies to adhere to their strategic focus and achieve the desired results.

Structured knowledge building and advanced adaptability

Many medium-sized companies have special know-how and are even market leaders in product manufacturing or in service delivery. The provision and safeguarding of knowledge and its development plays an important role here. ISO 9001 requires a quality management system that structures this know-how and makes it available to employees. "In companies knowledge is often based on experience and learning from mistakes or it is part of employees' expert knowledge. A company that carries out some form of knowledge management secures this know-how for itself. Thus making the company more flexible to changes," explains Nikola Lerch.

If important employees and know-how carriers leave the company it will not affect the company that much if knowledge is identified, structured and documented. A company can also react more quickly to future developments and market changes. It has a better overview and knows where knowledge is missing and can systematically close the gap with the help of internal or external sources. "I recommend companies to deal with the requirements of ISO 9001. Processes can be controlled more efficiently and goals can be achieved more easily. The company is also better equipped for future challenges," explains Nikola Lerch.