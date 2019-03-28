

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth improved in February, after slowing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.1 percent rise in January. In December, the production grew 5.5 percent.



Among sectors, energy production fell the most, down 14.9 percent in February, while the biggest increase was in mining production, up 7.5 percent.



The manufacturing production registered a 7.1 percent year-on-year rise in February, after a 2.9 percent rise in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.1 percent in February, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.



