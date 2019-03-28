

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended on a mixed note Thursday as sliding U.S. bond yields rekindled growth concerns and the British Parliament failed to agree on an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal plan.



Chinese shares fell as investors awaited a resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 27.78 points or 0.92 percent to 2,994.94, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.16 percent at 28,775.21.



Japanese shares led regional losses as Brexit uncertainty coupled with fears of slowing growth drove investors to the safety of safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen.



The Nikkei average tumbled 344.97 points or 1.61 percent to 21,033.76, while the broader Topix index ended down 1.66 percent at 1,582.85.



Exporters Canon, Honda Motor, Tokyo Electron, Sony, Panasonic and Subaru Corp fell 1-3 percent. Renesas Electronics lost 5.4 percent and Rohm Co gave up 4.6 percent after German chipmaker Infineon issued a profit warning.



Australian markets reversed early losses to finish higher despite mounting global risks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 40.10 points or 0.65 percent to 6,176.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 38.90 points or 0.63 percent at 6,256.50.



The big four banks ended flat to slightly higher as the CEOs of two lenders said a crackdown on consumer credit checks was affecting their ability to write new home loans.



Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 1-2 percent even as oil extended losses on data showing a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Rinto climbed around 1 percent. Gold miners such as Evolution and Newcrest also closed higher on safe-haven buying.



Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals soared 15 percent after the company announced it would soon start commercial production at its Pilgangoora project.



Seoul stocks fell sharply as investors braced for the upcoming earnings season. The benchmark Kospi dropped 17.52 points or 0.82 percent to 2,128.10, marking the lowest level since January 23.



Tech stocks paced the decliners, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, LG Electronics and LG Display losing 1-3 percent.



Asiana Airlines jumped 2.9 percent after its CEO Park Sam-koo vowed to resign, taking responsibility for the fiasco over 2018 financial statements.



New Zealand shares ended notably higher, a day after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand indicated its next move in interest rates might be a rate cut. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index climbed 67.30 points or 0.69 percent to 9,766.19. Air New Zealand shares rallied 2.3 percent after it announced sweeping changes to the way it operates.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell modestly on worries about a possible recession as bond yields extended the downward trend seen over the past few sessions.



The Dow slipped 0.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 declined half a percent.



