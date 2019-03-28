

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) said that it has decided that, from 2021, the network will be run exclusively on renewable energy. By 2030, the company's carbon footprint should be cut by 90 percent in total.



The company's Chief Executive officer Tim Höttges sees another change in attitude in the treatment of customers. Deutsche Telekom wants to address the unequal treatment of new and existing customers: 'Many customers are loyal to us for years. But they do not get the same offers as new customers. Do not get the same discounts. We are changing this, step by step. Our current offering is the same for everyone. Loyal customers and new customers.'



Höttges also argued for the planned merger of T-Mobile US with its competitor Sprint: 'The business combination is good - for competition in America, for customers, for more jobs.' Among other things, together, the two companies can build a 5G network faster.



The Supervisory Board and the Board of Management are proposing to the shareholders' meeting a dividend of 70 eurocents per share. In the prior year, the dividend was 65 eurocents per share. The proposed increase would mean dividend growth of 40 percent over the last four years.



Tim Höttges referred to the Group's medium-term outlook, which expects further growth. The dividend is also expected to continue increasing until 2021. But the measure for this will not be free cash flow as hitherto. 'The focus will be on the profit generated by our company. The dividend will be aligned with adjusted earnings per share, which currently stand at 96 cents. This figure is projected to rise to 1.20 euros by 2021, an increase of 20 percent.' If Sprint is successfully taken over in the United States, there will be start-up costs. In such an event, the dividend is secured at a minimum value of 50 eurocents per share.



