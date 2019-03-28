Notification of changes to Appendix 13 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Parameter Value List The following changes will be made: -- Change of threshold values for margin concentration scaling -- Market group Swedish Index and Swedish Flexible Index: -- Threshold nr 1 from MSEK 900 to MSEK 1 100 -- Threshold nr 2 from MSEK 1 700 to MSEK 2 000? The above changes will be implemented on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716275