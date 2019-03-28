Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Sovos The partnership will provide businesses operating globally with the tax technology solutions needed to stay ahead of the rapidly changing regulatory and compliance demands being spurred as governments increasingly embrace digital capabilities for tax reporting.

"To remain compliant, multinational corporations must comply with the latest tax regulations in the various countries where they conduct business. This requires software that accommodates the shift to e-invoicing," said Ryan Tax Technology Principal and Practice Leader Grant Smith. "Sovos' comprehensive tax software is a perfect complement to Ryan's implementation services."

Sovos, recently named a leader in the IDC MarketScape of global tax automation software, offers the first complete solution for modern tax. The Sovos Intelligent Compliance Cloud combines tax determination and reporting tools for sales and use tax, value-added tax (VAT), and other transactional taxes with digital reporting and e-invoicing compliance software. The solution is supported by the company's S1 cloud platform, which enables Sovos to do the hard work for businesses, handling their compliance across all financial systems, while supporting them with highly reliable, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure.

This partnership gives Ryan clients access to an expanded portfolio of software products to meet their evolving tax compliance and government reporting needs.

"Ryan has a proven reputation in providing innovative tax technology services," said Sovos Solution Principal Casper Winkelman. "Their expertise and Sovos' Intelligent Compliance Cloud provide a solution for businesses to stay on top of fast-changing government regulations and manage their global tax compliance and reporting more accurately and efficiently."

About Sovos

Sovos is a leading global provider of software that safeguards businesses from the burden and risk of modern tax. As governments and businesses go digital, businesses face increased risks, costs, and complexity. The Sovos Intelligent Compliance Cloud is the first complete solution for modern tax, giving businesses a global solution for tax determination, e-invoicing compliance, and tax reporting. Sovos supports 5,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, and integrates with a wide variety of business applications. The company has offices throughout North America, Latin America, and Europe. Sovos is owned by London-based Hg. For more information, visit www.sovos.com and follow Sovos on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 2,500 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

