Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-03-28
|Loan
|1047
|Coupon
|5.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0001149311
|Maturity
|2020-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,750
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-0.520 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.520 %
|Highest yield
|-0.520 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2019-03-28
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,050
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.007 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.001 %
|Highest yield
|0.017 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
