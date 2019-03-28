sprite-preloader
28.03.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2019-03-28
Loan1047
Coupon5.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0001149311
Maturity2020-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,750
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids4
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield-0.520 %
Lowest accepted yield-0.520 %
Highest yield-0.520 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00

Auction date2019-03-28
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,050
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield0.007 %
Lowest accepted yield0.001 %
Highest yield0.017 %
% accepted at lowest yield50.00


