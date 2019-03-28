Jubilant Biosys is First to add ForteBio's Latest SPR System in India for Fragments Screening and Characterization of Lead Compounds

BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, California, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, announced today that it has added advanced Pioneer FE system to its platform of drug discovery solutions available to customers. The Pioneer FE system from ForteBio, the Biologics Business Unit of Molecular Devices, represents the next generation SPR instrumentation for label-free characterization of biomolecules. The Pioneer system uses a unique OneStep gradient injection technology to facilitate fragment screening and is also sensitive enough to measure high affinity and covalent binding events. Pioneer systems with OneStep technology can analyze up to 768 fragments in 24 hours, obtaining kinetics during the primary screen and eliminating the need for additional screens.

The Pioneer system is the first placed in India, and part of Jubilant's continuing investment in new technologies supporting their innovator customers' needs. Commenting on the development, Marcel Velterop, President, Jubilant Biosys, "The addition of the Pioneer SPR system will significantly upgrade and speed-up our small molecule-hit finding engine for novel target classes."

Greg Milosevich, President of Molecular Devices, commented, "We are pleased to have Jubilant adopt the Pioneer platform and look forward to supporting them and their customers' goals in fast-tracking small molecule drug discovery programs."

About Jubilant Biosys Limited

Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys has demonstrated expertise across multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation and CNS. Business models include both functional and integrated discovery services upto IND including GLP and GMP services, proprietary in-house innovation and strategic investments as the core components which are available for collaborative research, partnership and out-licensing.

About Molecular Devices, LLC

Molecular Devices, one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Within the broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the globe.

