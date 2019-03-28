Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för A-aktierna i Swedbank AB (SWED A, ISIN-kod SE0000242455, orderbok ID 000120), och till aktien andra relaterade finansiella instrument, från klockan 09.48 med hänvisning till 13 kap. 7 a § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden. Med beaktande av Swedbanks årsstämma som hålls idag, den 28 mars 2019, har Nasdaq Stockholm beslutat, i syfte att säkerställa en sund och välordnad handel, att stoppet i Swedbanks A-aktie, och till aktien andra relaterade finansiella instrument, ska bestå till dess att Swedbanks stämmokommuniké har offentliggjorts. Nasdaq Stockholm kommer på sedvanligt sätt meddela tid för återupptagande av handeln genom ett börsmeddelande. Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 1 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the A class shares, and other related financial instruments, of Swedbank AB (SWED A, ISIN code SE0000242455, order book ID 000120) with effect from 09.48 CET in accordance with Chapter 13, Section 7 a, the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and, in accordance with Chapter 22, section 1 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528), decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice. With reference to the Annual General Meeting of Swedbank which will be held today, March 28, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided, in order to uphold fair and orderly trading, that the halt in the Swedbank A class share and other related financial instruments shall remain until the notice from the Annual General Meeting has been disclosed by Swedbank. Nasdaq Stockholm will notify the market regarding resumed trading through an exchange notice. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Emelie Thordewall på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB