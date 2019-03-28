The power regulator in the Philippines has lowered the feed-in tariff rate granted to developers of renewable energy projects.The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has given the go-ahead to state-owned National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) to collect a feed-in tariff allowance (FIT-All) of roughly P 0.2226 ($0.004)/kWh - below the P 0.2932/kWh rate that TransCo had initially requested. TransCo administers the FIT-All, which is a set charge paid by all electricity consumers. The subsidy is assessed on an annual basis. National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and other utilities and retail electricity ...

