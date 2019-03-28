Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Mar 28, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in February 2019 increased 4.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in February 2019]CX-5: 37,965 units (up 4.9% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 16,334 units (up 26.8%)CX-3: 9,910 units (down 5.0%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in February 2019 decreased 25.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in February 2019]Mazda2: 10,162 units (down 2.2% year on year)Mazda3: 9,727 units (down 31.8%)CX-4: 2,674 units (down 48.7%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in February 2019 increased 6.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.3 points).[Domestic sales of key models in February 2019]CX-5: 4,087 units (up 463.7% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 3,648 units (down 30.9%)CX-8: 3,166 units (up 4.6%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in February 2019 increased 15.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in February 2019]CX-5: 36,196 units (up 6.0% year on year)Mazda3: 14,751 units (up 34.3%)Mazda6: 8,583 units (up 122.9%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in February 2019 decreased 10.0% year on year due to decreased sales in the U.S., China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in February 2019]CX-5: 35,527 units (up 2.6% year on year)Mazda3: 22,657 units (down 28.6 %)Mazda2: 13,289 units (down 7.2%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.