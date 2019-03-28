Oncology Venture (OV) has ramped-up R&D with multiple trials moving forward. Its Phase II study of LiPlaCis in metastatic breast cancer (mBC) remains ongoing as it awaits FDA approval of the IDE/IND application, which it expects in H119. In March, OV included the first patient in its expanded LiPlaCis Phase II study investigating prostate cancer. Additionally, its 2X-121 Phase II study in mBC is ongoing and OV plans to initiate its second 2X-121 Phase II trial in ovarian cancer in the near future.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...