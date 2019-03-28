Diversified Gas & Oil (DGO) has announced the acquisition of 107 gross producing wells in Appalachia with combined 2018 net production of 21kboed (100% gas) and proven developed producing (PDP) reserves of 92mmboe for a total purchase price of $400m. This consideration is to be funded through $234m of new equity and drawdown under DGO's existing RBL facility. Management expects the transaction to be accretive to FCF/share (+19%), with the potential to increase dividend payments to an annualised $0.16/share. Management estimates that leverage would remain below a target range of 2-2.5x at 1.8x net debt to pro forma FY18 adjusted EBITDA. New shares are to be admitted for trading on 18 April 2019. Our forecasts and valuation are under review (see our last published note).

