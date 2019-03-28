MiVoice Office Mobile Application unlocks productivity gains for small businesses and redefines user experience with a cost-effective solution for the always-on workforce

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced the launch of its MiVoice Office Mobile Application, a cloud-based communications and collaboration solution for small businesses. The easy-to-use, all-in-one solution makes it simple for dispersed and on-the-go teams to stay connected and be more responsive to customers regardless of location.

Every year, businesses lose an average of 9500 per employee due to ineffective communications and collaboration1. MiVoice Office Mobile Application offers small business users the latest unified communications (UC) features that have previously only been accessible to large companies and enterprises due to cost barriers. As a mobile-first solution, MiVoice Office Mobile Application enables users to be productive from anywhere with full office functionality, including business telephony, secure chat and presence, as well as dynamic contact management in a single application.

Available in EMEA on MiVoice Office 400, MiVoice Office Mobile Application is delivered through the Mitel CloudLink platform, which hosts Mitel's next-generation family of applications. Through CloudLink, businesses can fully leverage existing communications assets while extending and adding new collaboration capabilities from the cloud. Easy to deploy, the MiVoice Office Mobile Application solution is available on-site or in the cloud, allowing Mitel customers to move their communications to the cloud at a pace that best suits their economic and operating models.

"For our small and agile customers, using mobile communications technology is critical to driving employee productivity and a wider culture of innovation," said Tino Cafaro, Managing Director, the-Company.de GmbH Co. KG. "MiVoice Office Mobile Application is a simple, easy-to-use tool, without the complexity of a feature-heavy application or deployment."

"MiVoice Office Mobile Application was designed from the ground up to address the simplicity and mobility needs of small businesses," said Martin Bitzinger, Vice President, Unified Communications Products and Solutions, Mitel. "Much more than a mobile extension, this application is an entire business phone and collaboration tool in the palm of their hand, allowing mobile or deskless workers to gain efficiency, and providing small businesses with a smooth path to the cloud."

Mitel ranks as the leading supplier of business communications systems in Western Europe and among the top three brands in North America (source: MZA).

Mitel powers more than 4.6 million cloud seats worldwide.

Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.

1 Workplace Productivity and Communications Technology Report Webtorials for Mitel 2017

