ISG Future Workplace Summit Explores the Impact of New Technologies on Work

April 24-25 event in London looks at how tech will impact workplace culture, productivity and employee engagement

LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the co-existence of humans and machines are just some of the topics that will be addressed at the ISG Future Workplace Summit in London, April 24-25, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The event, at the Park Plaza Victoria Hotel, will explore how new technologies are transforming the way we work - enhancing some functions, dissolving others, bringing opportunities and efficiencies, and blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital workplace.

In partnership with GrowthEnabler, the event will feature a Startup Challenge, during which attendees will hear from three tech startups. In the style of "Dragon's Den," each startup will face tough questions from a panel of experts, and attendees will vote for the startup they believe will add the most value to businesses.

The "intelligent enterprise" is a key theme of the summit. Sessions will include a view on the role of technology in the digital workplace from Keri Smith, head of ISG Automation in the U.K., and a debate on the potential of intelligent automation, featuring Ruchi Arora, director of Talent Management at Willis Towers Watson, and Thomas Puschnik, group head of Intelligence at Zurich Insurance Group.

Speakers will also focus on the 2030 employee experience, featuring a discussion by ISG Director Ian Fisher on "The Connected Employee Experience in the Future Workplace." Fisher will explore how the use of connected, flexible and on-demand solutions will bring fundamental change to workplaces, helping increase customer satisfaction and revenue for businesses.

A subsequent panel discussion on "Managing the Employee Experience" will focus on how businesses can use technology to connect and engage with their employees in the future workplace. Delegates will hear from Devyani Vaishamayan, managing partner at The HR Tech Partnership; Roger Oldham, founder and CEO of LMForums, and Nicola Gillen, EMEA workplace sector lead at AECOM.

The summit will close with a focus on future working models. Filip Callewaert, responsible for Digital Workplace at the Port of Antwerp Authorities; Frank Cottle, executive publisher at Allwork.space, and Edward Taylor, director of Client Services at the Digital Workspace Group, will explore potential operating models for the workplace of the future.

"The radical changes that workplaces will undergo in the next few years are unlike any seen since the Industrial Revolution," said Phil Scone, ISG director and host of the event. "Our aim at the ISG Future Workplace Summit in London is to discuss and explore the ways the workplace will change and help delegates prepare their businesses to adapt and thrive in the years to come."

More details about the ISG Future Workplace Summit can be found at the event website.

The ISG Future Workplace Summit is sponsored by Wipro, Unisys and GrowthEnabler, along with media partners Allwork, Digital Workplace Group, Digitalisation World and LMForums.

