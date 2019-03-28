With around 2,056 MW of operational installed capacity from large-scale PV and more than 500 MW of installed distributed-generation capacity, Brazil has now surpassed Chile to become Latin America's second-largest solar market after Mexico. According to new statistics released by Brazilian industry association ABSOLAR, utility-scale solar currently accounts for around 1.2% of the country's total generating capacity.Brazil has become Latin America's second-largest PV market, according to new figures released by Brazilian solar association ABSOLAR, based on data from energy regulator ANEEL. In ...

