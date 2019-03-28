SmartGreen was selected as one of the Top 100 Europe Red Herring winners at the Top 100 Forum, which recognizes Europe leading private companies and celebrates innovations and technologies across industries.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies and selects award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European region. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs.

"We are really proud of this achievement", said Nati Freiberg, SmartGreen's CEO. "Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated SmartGreen based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy, financial performance, and market penetration. They found the SmartGreen OptiNergy cleantech technology for energy efficiency to be easy to implement, cost effective, and smart. We are very grateful to Red Herring for recognising our innovation and look forward to showcasing our solutions in the US market at Red Herring's North American event later in May."

Founded in 2013, SmartGreen is a provider of advanced solutions that optimise the operational and energy performance of commercial and industrial buildings and facilities. SmartGreen's flagship product, OptiNergy is an innovative cloud-based platform that combines machine learning algorithms, big data analytics, and Building Internet of Things (BIoT) technology and devices.The platform can detect and correct system and equipment failures in real time, immediately adjusting parameters to optimize performance.

SmartGreen is owned and backed by RunTech Group, a UK based company.

RunTech provides intelligent building data services across multiple building usage and occupation, creating connected spaces which drive productivity and efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005386/en/

Contacts:

Nati Freiberg

nati@smartgreen.co