Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - On national TV Sat Mar. 30 & Sun Mar. 31, 2019 - BTV- Business Television visits five inventive small cap companies leading advancements in their sectors. Full Episode

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) - BTV shares how this company's AR - Augmented Reality technology is disrupting the world of e-commerce . See Feature

High Tide Inc. (CSE: HITI) - BTV drops in on this 10 year cannabis industry veteran with an impressive inventory of cannabis lifestyle accessories. See Feature

Eguana Technologies (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) - BTV meets this manufacturer of advanced energy storage and power control systems that recently partnered with the largest battery company in the world. See Feature

Lexaria Biosciences Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) - BTV learns about their recent partnership with a world-leading tobacco company to license their technology. See Feature

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTCQB: KPIFF) - patented WiFi3 technology that is on track to revolutionize the $33 billion market. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.



BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Mar. 30 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Mar. 31 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Mar. 30 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Mar. 31 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Apr. 7 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Apr. 9 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43711