The financial terms of the plan were not revealed. Valeco currently owns and operates 332 MW of renewable energy assets in France.German power utility EnBW has revealed it was selected as the preferred bidder for the acquisition of French wind and solar energy company Valeco. The companies did not disclose the terms of the offer, but EnBW said in a statement that Valeco workers are now being consulted, according to French law. A binding agreement will be signed only after the completion of the consultation process, EnBW added. "Our declared common goal with Valeco is to break into the top five ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...