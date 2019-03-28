Subscription rights in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 2 April 2019. As of the same date, DK0060816148 (CONFRZ) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061139151 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:3 3 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1 new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in subscription rights (both 2 April - 15 April 2019 days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 171748 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code FNDK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conferize A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,274,363 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to 4,259,071 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 6.67 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 4 April to 17 April 2019, both days inclusive. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Advisor, Baker Tilly Corporate Finance For further information, please call Baker Tilly Corporate Finance on +45 3073 0667. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716322