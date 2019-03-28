Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Revaluation of an Asset
Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")
a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.
Revaluation of an Asset
28 March 2019
The Board of Directors of the Company has become aware of a revaluation of an asset to which the Company has exposure which is likely to have a positive impact on the net asset value of the Company of 4.8%.
