Europe Hotels Market Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Hotels business aspects including overall revenue by customer type Business and Leisure, by type of hotel Budget, Midscale, Upscale Luxury, Room Non-Room Revenues, Number of Establishments Rooms and Guest In-Flow's for the period 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2022.

Furthermore, the report also details out Room Occupancy Rate (percentage of available rooms sold during a given period), Rooms Nights Available Occupied and Revenue per Room by Hotel Category for the period 2012 to 2021 along with Total Revenues by Hotel Category Customer Type.

Market Insights

Hotels (establishments that provide paid lodging and full guest services, typically with a continuous staff presence) market have seen moderate change in the recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future.

In Europe hotel market, the total number of establishments increased at a CAGR of 0.67% during the period 2013-2017 accounting for 188,898 establishments in 2017. By 2022, the number of establishments are expected to reach 204,925 with a CAGR of 1.64%. During the review period 2013-2017, Luxury hotels are the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 3.27% while Budget hotels are the slowest growing segment with a CAGR of 0.21%

Scope

Overview of the Hotels business in Europe

Analysis of the Room Occupancy Rate, Rooms Nights Available and Occupied and total Number of Hotel Establishments Rooms

Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and Hotel Category for the period 2013 through to 2022

Analytics on Revenue stream Total Revenue, Room Non-Room Revenue, Revenue per Available and Occupied Room and Total Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category Customer Type

Topics Covered

1. Europe

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Europe Hotels: Establishments by Hotel Category

1.3 Europe Hotels: Rooms by Hotel Category

1.4 Europe Hotels: Room Nights Available by Hotel Category

1.5 Europe Hotels: Rooms Nights Occupied by Hotel Category

1.6 Europe Hotels: Total Room Revenue by Hotel Category Customer Type

1.7 Europe Hotels: Total Non-Room Revenue by Hotel Category Customer Type

1.8 Europe Hotels: Total Revenue by Hotel Category Customer Type

1.9 Europe Hotels: Guests by Hotel Category Customer Type

2. France

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. United Kingdom

