cifor.org\r\rforestsnews.cifor.org\r\rIf you use one of our photos, please credit it accordingly and let us know. You can reach us through our Flickr account or at: cifor-mediainfo@cgiar.org and m.edliadi@cgiar.org","created_timestamp":"1528622803","copyright":"Axel Fassio","focal_length":"55","iso":"320","shutter_speed":"0.0125","title":"Woman carrying a solar pannel near Yangambi, DRC.","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="Woman carrying a solar pannel near Yangambi, DRC." data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Africa_Democratic_Republic_Congo_solar_PV_Panel_Image_Flickr_Axel_Fassio_CIFOR-600x400.jpg" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...