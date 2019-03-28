Comsys AB Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative and Economical Harmonic Filters for the Global Market

A strong partnership network and compliance with international standards add considerable value to Comsys' products and services

SANTA CLARA, California, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global harmonic filters market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sweden and Lund-based Comsys AB (ADF Power Tuning) with the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company provides a unique, economical decision-making tool that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) into the software of its units to self monitor and record faults to improve system performance. Its ADF products are the only ones in the market capable of sensorless control, thereby simplifying their installation and commissioning.

"Comsys ensures the provision of high-quality, compliant power products and equipment protection warranties for its customers. A major contributor to its success is the ADF Academy, which offers training on sales, technology and product overview, power quality, sizing, installation, commissioning, services, and troubleshooting," said Shubhuti Kiran Ghimire, Research Analyst. "Comsys performs a bench-test on every product, assuring customers of a wholesome ownership experience."

Comsys offers four service packages for addressing customers' specific needs, backed by a variety of training sessions and local, language-agnostic customer support. These products are complaint with international standards, regulations, and recognized Det Norske Veritas-Germanischer Lloyd (DNV GL) rules, making them ideal for global customers in the marine, oil and gas, water treatment, processes, data center, and renewable energy verticals. In addition, the company delivers detailed annual saving sheets, along with payback times to assist clients in their decision-making. Other value-added services such as customized maintenance agreements and quick stock selection that benefits customers enhance the company's profile in terms of service and branding.

Comsys has been growing globally and is steadily adding new partners while simultaneously nurturing relationships with existing ones. The company has established collaborations with OEMs and other market players such as Danfoss, Siemens, Toshiba, Eaton, and Rockwell, which has allowed it to supply more units than its competitors deliver. Looking ahead, Comsys plans to add the function of active filters for the energy industry to make the most of the rise of renewable energy sources and the rollout of charging stations for cars, trucks, and busses.

"Comsys' delivery of high-quality solutions on time, improved global services, and a variety of training sessions have not only enhanced customer experience, but also helped it charge competitively for power tuning products, as the total cost of ownership of the units will be less," noted Shubhuti Kiran Ghimire. "These product and service benefits give the company a distinct edge over its competitors and have positioned it for further growth."

About Comsys AB (ADF Power Tuning)

Comsys AB, based in Lund Sweden, has a business that is based on developing methods and products in digital energy control in order to optimize and improve energy flow in a variety of different applications. The leading technology provides solutions for grid operators, industry automation, building automation, data center and marine applications to mention a few to improve power quality and meet the increasingly difficult demands set by standards and utility companies. It has also become increasingly common for the technology to be used in connection with electricity production and energy storage mainly in solar and wind energy as these applications are constantly challenged by everything stronger demands from grid operators' owners around the world.

