GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital Executes Advisory Agreement with Vitana X

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ), a diversified holding company, today announced its signing an advisory agreement with Vitana X, a direct network marketing business primarily focused in Europe.

Bill Bollander, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "We are thrilled to now be working with Vitana X and its management team as they prepare for a U.S. public listing. Vitana X is expected to contribute to our 2019 revenue plan."

Vitana X is an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life.

Vitana X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

To achieve its goal and as many people as possible, Vitana X uses the most proven and effective form of marketing, Recommendations. The company rewards its satisfied customers as soon as they recommend the products to their friends or family. Thus, in addition to the great product line, all customers also get the opportunity to enjoy their product for free, or use Vitana X as a source of income to become financially independent.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please visit: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

