HemaCare Corporation (OTCMKTS: HEMA), a global leader and trusted brand in the customization of human-derived biological products and services for biomedical research, drug discovery, and cellular therapy process development, and Tissue Solutions Ltd, a leading global provider of diseased human biosamples for research, today announced their partnership to supply customers with an expanded selection of well-qualified disease-state biomaterials in fresh, frozen, and FFPE formats.

Access to patient-donor material is an immense challenge researchers and pharmaceutical companies face when sourcing human starting material. As a therapy or drug moves through research and development to commercialization, the need for donor samples that meet specific disease criteria increases as it offers the closest approximation of real-life cellular responses.

Partnering with Tissue Solutions will allow HemaCare to further meet growing market needs by expanding its current disease-state product portfolio. HemaCare customers will now have access to pathology-verified frozen and FFPE tissues, as well as hard-to-source disease samples such as tumor tissues and dissociated tumor cells isolated from freshly resected tumors.

"HemaCare has seen a high demand from scientists and clinical researchers for blood and other tissue samples from diseased patients," said Lou Juliano, HemaCare's SVP of Global Sales and Business Development. "Tissue Solutions is already one of HemaCare's preferred European distributors and this expanded partnership allows our customers to readily access over 110 million banked human samples sourced through a network of more than 500 qualified suppliers."

Commitment to supporting scientists is a chief priority for HemaCare and Tissue Solutions. By partnering to expand the disease-state product offerings, researchers will be able to access well-characterized disease-state starting material within a short turnaround time. With faster access to such material, a researcher can accelerate their research timelines and focus on curing human disease.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with HemaCare as their commitment to quality has always been the best in the industry," said Morag McFarlane, Ph.D., Tissue Solutions' Chief Executive Officer. "HemaCare is our preferred apheresis provider and we utilize their extensive donor database for a majority of customer requests. The expanded partnership will help provide HemaCare's customers with a broadened portfolio of well-qualified disease tissues and normal adjacent tissue or matched tumor tissue from the same donor where necessary."

HemaCare's expanded biospecimen portfolio can be found here. For general information about products visit HemaCare's website at www.hemacare.com.

For more information about Tissue Solutions please visit www.tissue-solutions.com.

About HemaCare

HemaCare is a global leader in the customization of human-derived biological products and services for biomedical research, drug discovery and cellular therapy process development. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensure fresh donor material is available to customers and for use within HemaCare's isolation laboratory. Human biological material including peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood is isolated into various primary cells types for fresh and frozen distribution. For over 40 years, HemaCare has developed an extensive registry of repeat donors and provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical and drug discovery research and cell therapy clinical trials, and supports commercialization with apheresis collections, directly enabling customers to advance both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies.

About Tissue Solutions

Tissue Solutions is a customer-focused global provider of ethically sourced human samples required for preclinical drug development and research. The ISO 9001 (2015) accredited company provides a tissue provision service through a global network to individual requirements ensuring projects are not constrained by access to human biomaterials or collection timelines. Tissue Solutions also offers a comprehensive integrated range of tissue related GLP/GCP compliant IHC and Histology services, offering a single access point for pre-clinical and clinical research. Services include sourcing difficult to obtain samples for a range of applications such as target identification and validation, biomarker studies, companion diagnostics, pharmacogenetics and safety testing. They specialize in sourcing "tough" tissues, e.g. fresh samples, skin biopsies. The management team has a wealth of experience gained from many years in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry with expertise on ethics and compliance, and logistics.

