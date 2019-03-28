Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.00p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.71p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.76p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---