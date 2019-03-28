Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTCQB: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, hempSMART, Ltd., has successfully launched sales of the hempSMART product line in the United Kingdom during the London event on March 23, 2019.

The hempSMART UK team successfully sold out its entire promotional inventory at the launch event, which led to over 1,000 new associates signing up with the Company's associate networking program. The official website of hempSMART UK is live and can be visited at www.hempsmart.co.uk.

The event in London is being followed up by additional launch events taking place in Birmingham and Liverpool. Due to the success of our United Kingdom launch, the Company anticipates that the pre-launch for the hempSMART product line will take place in the Netherlands and Germany during Q2 2019.

Global Sales Director for hempSMART, Ian Harvey, said, "Our First Launch event was a huge success as we had to close registrations due to the hotel capacity being reached. To avoid disappointment, we have now scheduled two further launch events in Birmingham and Liverpool. These events are filling fast and are both on track to be sold out despite booking larger venues. I was just nineteen when I first got involved in MLM and I have never experienced this level of excitement involving a launch. With the next two venues filling up I truly believe that hempSMART will become a household name across Europe very quickly."

CEO of MCOA, Donald Steinberg, stated, "We are delighted to have launched our CBD product line hempSMART internationally this past week. HempSMART will continue to put in place the proper preparations to launch in additional EU countries moving forward."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

